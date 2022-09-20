SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of techies are coming to San Francisco this week for the annual Dreamforce conference, which lasts through the week.

More importantly for south of Market and downtown businesses, hotels and restaurants: they are bringing their wallets.

It’s the biggest conference in San Francisco every year and the biggest one Salesforce will have since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

An estimated 40,000 out-of-towners will be here for the conference, filling up hotel rooms and eating out, which will bring hundreds of millions of dollars into the city.

It’s also a chance to resell the San Francisco brand to the conference goers hoping they will spread the good word about San Francisco when they get back to keep people coming here.