SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The annual Dreamforce convention at the Moscone Center will bring a road closure and “significant traffic congestion” to San Francisco’s south of Market neighborhood, according to the city’s municipal transportation agency.

The convention will run Tuesday, Sept. 20 through Thursday, Sept. 22. It is put on by Salesforce, which is headquartered in San Francisco. Some 30,000 people are expected to attend, and the convention will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. daily.

“Significant traffic congestion is anticipated in and around Moscone Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily for the duration of the closure, particularly on streets immediately east of 3rd Street and on 4th Street between Market and Howard streets during mornings and afternoons,” the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency stated. “Travelers are encouraged to take public transportation or use alternate routes. There will be heavy pedestrian traffic in the area.”

Howard Street will be closed between 3rd and 4th streets until 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Traffic will be detoured via southbound 2nd Street to Harrison Street or, alternatively, via New Montgomery Street to Hawthorne Street.

A taxi stand will be on Howard Street between 4th and 5th streets, adjacent to the InterContinental hotel. Another will be on 3rd Street between Howard and Minna streets, adjacent to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.