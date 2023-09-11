SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Street closures will begin taking effect Tuesday as the Salesforce Corporation holds its annual Dreamforce Convention at the Moscone Center. Howard Street will be closed between 3rd and 4th streets beginning Tuesday and lasting through Sunday, Sept. 17, according to SFMTA.

There will be significant traffic congestion in the area of Moscone Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for the duration of the closure, SFMTA said. Congestion will be particularly bad on streets immediately east of 3rd, and on 4th between Market and Howard streets, during mornings and afternoons.

People are advised to take public transportation or use alternate routes. Pedestrian traffic is also expected to be heavy.

The Howard Street detour will run southbound along 2nd Street to Harrison Street, or via New Montgomery Street to Hawthorne Street to either Folsom or Harrison streets.

Bicyclists on Howard Street will also be detoured to turn north at 2nd Street to Market Street. Bicyclists who wish to remain on Howard will have to dismount at Howard and 3rd and walk their bikes through the event area.

Muni service is not expected to be impacted by Dreamforce.

Between 30,000 to 35,000 people are expected to attend the event at Moscone Center North, South and West, according to SFMTA.