Bay Area drive-in movie theaters reopen with new rules

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Looking for some social distance fun for the whole family amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Drive-in movie theaters are opening up around the Bay Area.

The West Wind Drive-In opened up their San Jose and Concord locations on Monday but with new, struck rules for attendees.

Everyone must wear a face mask if outside their vehicle and cars must park 10 feet apart.

Attendees must stay in their cars except to use the restrooms, which are limited to one person at a time.

Concessions are closed but guests are welcome to bring their own snacks.

They also have open locations in Sacramento and Glendale.

