Get a drive-thru COVID vaccine at Larkspur Landing ferry terminal

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new drive-thru vaccination clinic is opening in Marin County, but it won’t be at full capacity.

The county had said new shipments of vaccines were delayed because of the winter storms — but the clinic at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal will still have a soft launch of 200 vaccinations a day for the first week.

Eventually, the clinic should be able to administer 1,500 doses per day. The county is making this one driving accessible, for people who can not stand in the lines for walk-up sites.

“Providing a vaccination location that is accessible by personal vehicle, paratransit and public transit options is an important factor in removing barriers to the vaccine ensuring health equity for our most vulnerable residents,” Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said.

As most vaccination sites, this clinic is appointment only. People can start booking on Saturday.

The Larkspur Ferry Terminal is located at 101 East Sir Francis Drake, just off Highway 101.

Shots are limited for Marin County residents ages 65 and older.

On Sunday, the first people to get an appointment will get that long-awaited shot in the arm.