Drive-thru coronavirus testing center opens in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – Fremont’s first drive-thru coronavirus testing center opens to the public Friday, April 3.

To receive a free coronavirus test, each person will be screened as part of a two-part testing process and must have a fever over 100 degrees and be symptomatic for COVID-19.

A referral from a medical doctor is not required to be screened.

First responders and healthcare workers who are symptomatic for the virus and have a temperature of over 100 degrees can schedule a test in advance by calling 510-789-7231.

After this initial screening process is completed, those who meet the testing criteria will be given the actual coronavirus test, which involves swabbing of the nasal cavities and back of the throat.

No walk-up tests will be permitted. This is a drive-thru site only and those wanting to be tested will need to remain inside their cars.

The testing center is located at the Fremont Fire Tactical Training Center at 7200 Stevenson Boulevard.

To get there, cars should enter from westbound Stevenson Boulevard then proceed to Eureka Drive and make a right turn northbound. Vehicles should then move forward on Eureka and the line will form along the right curb.

It will be open daily from around 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the maximum number of tests available for the day have been used.

The center will be staffed by Fremont Fire Department Firefighter-Paramedics, Washington Hospital Registered Nurses, and United Ambulance Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). The overall management of the Testing Center is in coordination with the Fremont Police Department and Newark Police Department.

