Drive-thru coronavirus testing to be made available in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Drive up coronavirus testing is slowly starting to take shape in the Bay Area.

Tents are part of the COVID-19 testing process at one of Kaiser’s San Francisco locations.

Kaiser patients who have been evaluated by a physician, and have a doctor’s order for a test appointment can drive up and get their mouth swabbed, all while sitting in their car.

Patients then return home and isolate themselves until the results are in.

Kaiser won’t say how many of these drive-up sites are operational, but earlier in the week, Stanford Health Care announced drive through testing at Express Care’s Hoover Pavilion location in Palo Alto.

Again, tests must first be ordered by a health care provider and appointments must be made in advance.

Test results should be available in 24 hours.

Also Verily’s Project Baseline has launched. The online screening tool will help determine who qualifies for a COVID-19 test. Those selected are then referred to one of three drive-thru locations in San Mateo County or Santa Clara County.

This driver-thru is not like a restaurant where you can come at anytime and order what you want. Here you must speak with a health care provider first and have an appointment in place.

