Drive-thru fair experience opening this summer in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – There’s a light at the end of the tunnel after a year of COVID-19.
The Santa Clara County Fair in San Jose will return this year but as a drive-thru attraction.
Fair officials say the theme will be ‘California Experience.’
For those who choose to stay home, there will be a virtual livestock show from August 1st – August 6th and a virtual auction on August 7th.
Dates of the fair run from July 29th – August 1st, and August 5th- August 8th.
Click here to reserve your tickets!