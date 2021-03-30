Drive-thru fair experience opening this summer in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – There’s a light at the end of the tunnel after a year of COVID-19.

The Santa Clara County Fair in San Jose will return this year but as a drive-thru attraction.

Fair officials say the theme will be ‘California Experience.’

For those who choose to stay home, there will be a virtual livestock show from August 1st – August 6th and a virtual auction on August 7th.

Dates of the fair run from July 29th – August 1st, and August 5th- August 8th.

Click here to reserve your tickets!