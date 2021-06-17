Drive-thru fair food event returns to Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Looking to enjoy a giant turkey leg or indulge your sweet tooth with a funnel cake?

The Drive-Thru Fair Food event will feature all your fair favorites – from corn dogs and caramel apples to cotton candy, ribs, and kettle corn – and so much more!

The event is happening June 18-20 from noon to 8 pm. Don’t worry if you can’t attend this weekend – the event returns to the fairgrounds June 25-27.

You can take a look at the menu here:

The fairgrounds are located at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma.

Masks are optional.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the fairgrounds website.