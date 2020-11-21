Drive-thru food distribution feeds thousands of families

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – There are countless people and families wondering where their next meal will come from because of the pandemic.

And that becomes even harder now that the holidays are here.

So Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is giving out free boxes of food to families in need.

Before the pandemic hit, Second Harvest served roughly 250,000 families a month.

That number has now doubled.

And the pandemic has changed the ways they accept donations.

“Well this year, we’re actually not accepting food donations, just due to concerns about safety and trying to reduce the foot traffic in our lobbies. Most of our retail partners, due to safety concerns, don’t want to have barrels in the stores right now. For every dollar donated, we can actually provide two meals. We are very dependent on financial support from individuals. That’s where the majority of our funding comes from.”

If you’d like to donate money or volunteer your time, you can get details on the second harvest website at SHFB.org

Additionally, in the South Bay, a long line of cars gathered in San Jose this morning to receive a free Thanksgiving meal from Sacred Heart Community Service.

The organization has switched to a drive-thru giveaway service during the pandemi, and workers tell us the demand has gone way up this year.



Sacred Heart will continue giving away Thanksgiving meals up through the day before thanksgiving.

The organization expects to provide over 4,000 meals by then, and they are always looking for donations. Both Food and Financial. And they also need volunteers to make it all happen.

If you’re interested in helping head to Sacredheartcs.org

