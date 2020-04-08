Families in need invited to drive-thru food distribution in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A drive-thru food drive will be opening this morning in South San Francisco, enabling you to just pull up and get the food and continue on back home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It starts at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club parking lot at 201 West Orange Avenue.

The food drive is mainly for families in need in South San Francisco, San Bruno, and Brisbane.

It’s all thanks to several organizations such as Hope Ministries, Second Harvest, YMCA, and others who are joining forces to provide food care packages ready to go for people to grab.

The food drive lasts until noon today.

