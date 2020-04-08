SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A drive-thru food drive will be opening this morning in South San Francisco, enabling you to just pull up and get the food and continue on back home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It starts at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club parking lot at 201 West Orange Avenue.
The food drive is mainly for families in need in South San Francisco, San Bruno, and Brisbane.
It’s all thanks to several organizations such as Hope Ministries, Second Harvest, YMCA, and others who are joining forces to provide food care packages ready to go for people to grab.
The food drive lasts until noon today.
Latest Stories:
- Over 308,000 people have recovered from coronavirus worldwide: Johns Hopkins
- Families in need invited to drive-thru food distribution in South San Francisco
- BART cuts trains, will run every half-hour amid drop in ridership
- Twitter’s Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for virus relief efforts, other causes
- 100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for coronavirus