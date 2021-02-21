Drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic launches in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of people got their first COVID shot in Marin County on Sunday.

The Larkspur Ferry terminal drive-thru vaccination clinic had a soft launch, inoculating 400 seniors and healthcare workers.

Appointments are full for the week.

Marin County expects to open more slots later this week but when you do get your turn — the process is simple, you drive up, get your shot and you are one step closer to a somewhat normal life.

“That was nothing.”

Beth Hardesty thanked her vaccinator and was relieved to get her first shot.

She was concerned about the side effects, but is happy she did it.

“If I can do it, I don’t think there’s anybody more nervous than I am so I do encourage people to do it,” Hardesty said. “We’re in it together. We’re inseparable you know, we have to care for each other.”

Hardesty is one of 400 people who received their first dose of the COVID vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Larkspur Ferry terminal.

The clinic launched Sunday.

Marin County is vaccinating county residents 65 and older and healthcare workers who live and work in the county.

The goal is to administer 400 shots a day, that number expected to grow to a thousand next week.

And eventually become a mass vaccination site.

The 69-year-old artist is looking forward to getting back to life before COVID.

“I haven’t been able to go into the studio so I’m looking forward to being able to do that and see the people I love,” Hardesty said.

Appointments for the larkspur clinic opened up on Marin County’s website Saturday morning and filled up in three hours.

In fact, after Hardesty made her appointment, her husband tried to get his but missed a slot by a day.

He gets his shot on Monday.

The Larkspur clinic started off with 200 doses and were able to administer 400. The best way to be notified when vaccines become available is to sign up for alerts with Marin County.