(KRON) — A man and his dog died early Tuesday morning after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a tree and caught fire, the Antioch Police Department said. Antioch PD responded at approximately 2:45 a.m. to Wilbur Avenue near the Apollo Court intersection on a report of a vehicle fire.

The vehicle had crashed into a tree, police said. Antioch PD officers along with Contra Costa County Fire Department personnel responded and were able to extinguish the vehicle fire.

The driver, a 28-year-old Oakland man, and his dog succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police are withholding the names pending notification of next of kin.

Speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, police said. No further information was provided.