SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police have just confirmed that a driver who crashed into an apartment building this morning has been found and arrested for driving under the influence.

A neighbor, Ran Meas, said that one minute he was sleeping and then the next minute, he found a car had slammed into the apartment building. His home was hit by a loose tire.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m.

Police state that the car drove through an intersection, into a parked car and finally stopped when it crashed into a townhome.

Because of the crash, a loose tire hit an apartment unit, causing glass windows to break and kitchen cabinets to fall.

The driver and others in the car left the scene at the time, according to police. Paramedics also took one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The people who live in those residences are not hurt but because of the damage, two apartment units are red-tagged and nine people have been displaced.