(KRON) — A driver who police say was doing donuts was recently arrested and a gun and narcotics were seized, according to the Hayward Police Department. The driver, who was behind the wheel of a Corvette C7 Stringray, was spotted doing donuts near downtown Hayward.

Hayward PD officers pulled him over for reckless driving and the car was impounded for 30 days, police said. The driver was also found to be in possession of a suspended license.

A search of the impounded car revealed a loaded handgun with an extended magazine that was not registered to the driver. Suspected narcotics and narcotics sales contraband were also found in the car.

Police did not immediately reveal what he was specifically charged with.

A photo posted by Hayward PD showed a handgun, several rounds of ammunition, bags of cannabis and pills, and an undetermined amount of cash.