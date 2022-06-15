SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday night at around 9:00 p.m. in San Rafael, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

A 2016 Land Rover was traveling northbound on Rubicon Court when the driver collided with an adult female pedestrian who was standing in the roadway. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Land Rover remained at the scene after the crash and was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time. The driver was not injured.

Last Tuesday, two DUI arrests were made following a fatal collision with a motorcyclist in San Francisco. The motorcyclist was was thrown from his motorcycle after colliding with the vehicle.