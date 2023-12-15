(KRON) — One person was arrested for firearm violations on Dec. 11, the Hercules Police Department announced Wednesday.

While conducting a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Malibu on Willow Avenue at Hawthorne Drive, a Hercules PD officer said they observed the barrel of a silver and black firearm protruding from underneath a jacket on the front passenger seat.

(Photos: Hercules Police Department)

The driver was then detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

According to police, the search revealed a loaded Springfield XD-M 40 pistol. According to the police investigation, the firearm was unregistered.

The driver was arrested for firearm violations and booked in jail.