Driver arrested for intentionally trying to run people over in Vacaville: Police

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – A reckless driver is in custody after trying to intentionally run people over on Monday evening, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., the police department began receiving multiple calls about a man who hit two people and a stroller near the Starbucks on E. Monte Vista Ave.

Witnesses told authorities that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jaron King of Davis, was alone driving in a white hatchback Scion, which then headed eastbound on Nut Tree Road.

Authorities responded to the Starbucks area to find that no one was seriously hurt. They say the stroller was empty at the time.

More reports then came into the police department of the same car which appeared to be intentionally trying to run people over in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at Nut Tree and Elmira Road.

Officers then found the car with the driver’s side door open at the intersection of Elmira and Leisure Town.

Police say King was at the driver’s side of another car nearby. That car was able to drive away.

King then got back into the Scion and headed down Leisure Town Road, according to authorities. When police tried to pull him over, he sped away and hopped on eastbound I-80 toward Dixon.

CHP officers took over a pursuit through Dixon and into West Sacramento.

Authorities saw smoke coming from the car before catching fire near Harbor Blvd.

Officials say King jumped from the car and was taken into custody. He was then taken to be treated at a hospital.

Police learned that King lit his car on fire before jumping out of it.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, and attempted murder.

The Vacaville Police Department continues to search for two people seen on surveillance footage almost being hit by the car, in addition to others who may have not reported it to police.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Smith at (707) 469-4826.