Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crash injures two in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) – A 55-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of felony DUI, with police saying his car struck another from behind, injuring two people in the other vehicle.

Petaluma police said Hipolito Salinas Zarate was headed south on Petaluma Boulevard North at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday when he ran into the rear of another vehicle having slowed to turn into a driveway.

Officers administered field sobriety tests, and determined Zarate was intoxicated. He was arrested for felony DUI (causing injuries) and taken to the Sonoma County Jail, where he remained late Sunday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The two victims were treated at the scene for minor and released, police said.

