Driver arrested in connection to 8-car crash in San Francisco that killed pedestrian

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A driver has been arrested following a fatal collision involving eight cars on Thursday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

According to the department, a 26-year-old male pedestrian died on the scene.

31-year-old San Francisco resident Jerry Lyons was arrested in connection to the crash on Lake Merced Boulevard and Higuera Avenue.

Officials say Lyons was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer that was reported stolen in San Jose.

The crash involved eight cars and three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Lyons was also taken to the hospital but later released.

He was booked for multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, and possession of stolen property.

Officials say Lyons was released on ‘post release community supervision to county probation from California State Prison following a grand theft conviction. ‘

Lyons was previously arrested in December of 2020 for also driving a stolen car, being unlicensed and driving under the influence.

This remains an active investigation and police ask you to call 1-415-575-4444 if you have any information.

You can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.