(KRON) — The driver of a hit-in-run crash Sunday afternoon in Oakland fled the scene before police arrival, the Oakland Police Department said. The multi-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at 98th Avenue and Birch Street.

The suspect vehicle hit at least two other vehicles, according to OPD. The occupants of the suspect vehicle ran away before officers arrived.

Video from the scene of the crash can be viewed in the media player above.

Medical crews treated the victims at the scene, OPD said. No other information was immediately available.

OPD says anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s traffic investigation team at 510-777-8570.