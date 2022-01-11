Driver caught on camera doing donuts, crashing in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A driver was caught on camera crashing into a pole after doing donuts in an Antioch parking lot.

Antioch police officers arrived in the Marina following reports of a white Camaro doing donuts before crashing.

The driver tried to run from the scene but was ultimately arrested for reckless driving.

Photo: Antioch Police Department

Police also addressed the issue of sideshows in the Bay Area saying that authorities are “committed to using the full extent of the law to stop people involved in such activity.”

Vehicles will be towed and drivers participating can have their license suspended for up to six months and be subject to arrest.

“Sideshows are extremely dangerous and affect every driver on the road. We all share the road together and have an obligation to each other to drive responsibly,” the police department wrote on Facebook.