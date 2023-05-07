(KRON) — One person died after crashing into a traffic pole Saturday night in Livermore, California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in an email to KRON4. The unidentified driver of an Acura RL died after the pole entered the driver compartment and killed them.

Three cars, including the Acura, were involved in a crash during a drag race on N. Livermore Avenue between the intersections of May School Road and Manning Road around 8:46 p.m., CHP said. The other two cars were a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro.

The three cars were seen speeding on the southbound lanes of N Livermore Avenue as officers tried to catch up to the vehicles. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Livermore Avenue and I-580 westbound.

CHP said the Acura was going at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and collided with the Camaro and Elantra. The Acura then continued driving through the intersection and into the traffic pole.

The drivers of the Camaro and Elantra declined to be taken to the hospital, according to CHP. The extent of their injuries is unknown, although the Camaro sustained “moderate” damage and the Hyundai had “minor” damage.

CHP did not mention if any arrests were made in its email.