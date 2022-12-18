VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department.

On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, authorities said.

The driver was arrested, transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and later booked into jail. After a search of the vehicle, officers located large amounts of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, police said.