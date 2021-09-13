Driver dead, 2 injured after solo collision in Sonoma County: CHP

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A driver died and two passengers were injured after crashing into a tree stump in the North Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:54 p.m., CHP officers arrived at the scene of the crash at State Route-128 near La Franchi Road.

Authorities say a Jeep Liberty was heading eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and crossed through the westbound lanes before crashing into a tree stump.

Officers say there were three males in the car — The driver and another passenger were trapped inside, while a second passenger was able to escape.

Fire officials arrived to assist but say the driver died on the scene.

The two passengers were taken to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital — One suffered major injuries and the other has minor injuries.

The driver’s identity was not released.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, you are asked to contact Santa Rosa CHP at (707) 588-1400.