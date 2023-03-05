BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a solo-vehicle collision occurred Saturday morning, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

At around 6:16 a.m., Brentwood police responded to a solo-vehicle collision on westbound Sand Creek Road west of O’Hara Avenue. Officers discovered a car had left the roadway and collided eastbound and south of the roadway into a brick wall.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was unconscious behind the wheel. Paramedics removed the driver from the vehicle and rendered emergency aid.

The victim, however, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the driver is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Those who witnessed the collision are asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (925)-634-6911.