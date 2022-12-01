SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is dead after a vehicle was struck by a Caltrain Thursday afternoon in Burlingame, officials announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 1:38 p.m. at the Broadway station near Broadway and California Drive where the driver drove onto the tracks of the station.

Caltrain first tweeted about the collision at 1:52 p.m. — after the southbound 512 train struck the vehicle. The northbound 509 train, also involved in the collision, also experienced delays.

There were no injuries reported out of the 59 passengers on the 512 train, officials said. No injuries were reported out of the 67 passengers on the 509 train either.

SamTrans buses are honoring Caltrain tickets and passes from the Hayward Park Station to the Millbrae Station.

Officials said customers should expect delays. No other information about the victim is available at this time.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more.