Driver dies after crashing into pole on I-880 in Fremont

FREMONT (BCN) – The driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV died in a crash Thursday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m. north of Fremont Boulevard.

As the Mercedes was traveling north, the driver veered off the road, onto the shoulder, and into a metal sign pole and died at the scene, CHP officials said.

The name of the victim was not available early Thursday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the CHP at (510) 489-1500.