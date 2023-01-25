SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — One man died and two other people were hospitalized on Wednesday after a head-on crash in Guerneville, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck was reported about 10:45 a.m. on River Road near Bonita Avenue, where a Chevrolet Blazer S-10 and a GMC Canyon collided, CHP Officer David Derutte said.

The GMC had been headed westbound on River Road at an unsafe speed, approaching a Chevrolet traveling eastbound.

For unknown reasons, the GMC veered sharply to the left and crashed into the Chevrolet, Derutte said.

The Chevrolet’s driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. A 39-year-old Guerneville man driving the GMC sustained minor injuries, and his right front passenger, a 43-year-old Guerneville man, suffered major injuries.

Both were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Driver impairment is not suspected in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.

