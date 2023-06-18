(KRON) — A driver died after an overnight crash Sunday on Highway 101 in the North Bay, California Highway Patrol announced on social media. The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. on the southbound lanes of US-101 south of West Sierra Avenue in Cotati.

Authorities said a Honda Civic drove off the roadway, crashed into a freeway sign and hit a large redwood tree. Firefighters helped remove the driver from the car and took him to the hospital.

The driver later died at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The driver was male, but his identity was not released, according to CHP. Officials are waiting to notify the family first.

It is unknown at this time why or how the Civic lost control. CHP did not say whether or not drugs/alcohol were a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash, CHP said. Officials say if anyone has any information regarding this crash, call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.