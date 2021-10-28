Driver dies following shooting on I-580 in Oakland: CHP

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A fatal freeway shooting led to multiple lane closures in Oakland on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, a shooting happened on the 98th Avenue on-ramp to westbound Interstate 580.

Officers say a driver, who was hit by the gunfire, continued to drive onto the interstate.

The victim died near the MacArthur Boulevard off-ramp.

CHP officials responded to the scene to investigate.

Lanes were closed on westbound I-580 until about 8:30 p.m.

If you have any information, the CHP asks you to call the tip line at (707) 917-4491 as they continue to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.