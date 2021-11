DALY CITY (KRON) — A driver died in a crash late Sunday night on I-280, just north of the Serramonte Boulevard off-ramp in Daly City.

It happened around 11:03 p.m., and lanes were reopened by 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to 511 SF Bay.

According to police, the person was pronounced dead on the scene. No identifying details were released. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.