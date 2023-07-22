A photo from the scene of the crash on July 21 (Livermore Police Department).

(BCN) — A 59-year-old man died Friday after a two-car collision in Livermore, police said. A white GMC SUV was changing lanes when it collided with a black Subaru on East Avenue at Mitra Street about 3:20 p.m., police said Saturday in a social media posting.

The GMC driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said. The victim’s identity will be released by the Alameda County Coroner’s office after the next of kin are notified, police said.

Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, police said. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the driver who died pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved