(KRON) — A driver died after a crash early Sunday morning, the San Jose Police Department tweeted. The crash happened at the intersection of Story Road and Moraes Court around 5:14 a.m.

The fatal collision involved one moving car and a parked car. This is the 30th fatal collision and the 31st traffic victim of 2023, according to SJPD.

Traffic going from Eastbound Story Road from S. White Road will be diverted.

SJPD did not specify the circumstances of how the crash happened. Authorities have not released the identity of the adult victim.