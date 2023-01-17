SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend.

Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.”

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near the Brokaw Road exit. “For an unknown reason, the driver of the Toyota Camry made an unsafe turning movement to the right, allowing the vehicle to veer right,” the CHP wrote.

The Toyota collided with a 2023 Tesla Model Y and careened out-of-control. The Toyota then collided into a wooden traffic sign pole, propelled into a metal light pole, descended down a dirt embankment at the North First Street onramp, and flipped.

San Jose firefighters pronounced the Toyota driver dead at the crash scene.

The CHP said its unclear how fast the Toyota was traveling on Highway 101 leading up to the collision, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

A 45-year-old San Carlos man who was behind the wheel of the Telsa was uninjured, according to the CHP. The Toyota driver’s name was not released by the CHP and the crash remains under investigation.