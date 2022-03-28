PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A driver died after crashing on Highway 4 near Pittsburg Sunday night, according to the Contra Costa California Highway Patrol.

Around 9:45 p.m., the CHP received reports of a solo car crash near Somersville Road.

Officials say a Toyota 4-runner was driving westbound and crashed into the center median. At the time of the crash, it was raining and authorities say it is unknown what speed the driver was going.

The CHP says the car overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.

The driver died on the scene — It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the CHP says.

As an investigation into the crash continues, the CHP asked for any witnesses to contact them at (925) 646-4980.