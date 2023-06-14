(KRON) — An SUV was engulfed in flames on Interstate-680 in San Jose early Wednesday morning after a driver lost control and crashed.

The driver never made it out of his Toyota RAV4, and died inside his vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fatal wreck happened around 4:45 a.m.

According to the CHP, the Toyota was traveling northbound on I-680 near McKee Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a metal box on the busy interstate’s right shoulder. The Toyota burst into flames moments after impact.

No other vehicles were tangled in the crash. “The driver did not get out of the vehicle, and was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers closed the two right lanes of I-680 northbound to perform an on scene investigation,” the CHP wrote.

Firefighters doused the blaze and CHP officers reopened all lanes before 7 a.m.

Investigators did not release the driver’s name.

“This crash is still under investigation. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drug impairment may have played a role in this crash,” the CHP wrote. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP San Jose Office at 408-961-0900.