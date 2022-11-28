SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old man is facing homicide and DUI charges following a fatal crash in Santa Clara on San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real.

Isaias Mendoza-Inijuez, of Sonoma, was driving a Volvo at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light and collided with a BMW, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Several witnesses called 911 to report the collision at 12:22 a.m. Saturday.

A 32-year-old San Jose woman was driving a BMW with a 31-year-old man riding in the front passenger seat at the time of the wreck. The Volvo and BMW drivers suffered major injuries, and the BMW passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“When officers made initial contact with the driver of the Volvo they immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and body,” SCPD wrote.

Mendoza-Inijuez was arrested on charges of homicide and DUI with great bodily injury.

“The Santa Clara Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those involved in this tragic collision. The Santa Clara Police Department urges our community to call 911 and report any suspected DUI drivers,” SCPD wrote.