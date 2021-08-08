Driver fatally hit after getting out of car on Highway 101 in Rohnert Park

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A driver died early Sunday after getting out of his car on U.S. Highway 101 in Rohnert Park, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man had been driving a gray Nissan that apparently stopped in the middle lane on northbound 101, north of the Rohnert Park Expressway.

A CHP spokesman said it’s not known if the Nissan had a mechanical problem, but the driver was standing near it when a Ford F-250 rear-ended the car shortly after 4 a.m.

The impact pushed the Nissan into the driver, who landed in the road and was fatally hit by a Ford F-150. His name has not been released.

The driver and three passengers in the Ford F-250 were hospitalized with minor injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of of the Ford F-150 was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.