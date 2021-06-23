Driver found in Pittsburg with fatal gunshot wound

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg police officers responded to a crash that turned out to be a homicide early Wednesday morning.

The police said they found a car that crashed into a telephone pole and then crashed into several parked cars in the area of El Dorado Drive and Shasta Circle around 3:15 a.m.

The driver was already out of the vehicle, getting CPR from a bystander who pulled him out. Police said they took over the life-saving efforts while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive. That’s when officers noticed the driver had a single gunshot wound in his upper torso.

The man died at the scene.

Police do not yet know his identity and hope to find surveillance video to help piece together what happened.

The police department is requesting the public’s assistance and asks anyone with additional information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at 925-252-4040.