(KRON) — A driver crashed into multiple parked vehicles before crashing into an Oakland home Monday night, according to the Oakland Police Department. The crash occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Worth Street, police said.

Arriving at the scene, officers located an overturned vehicle along with several parked vehicles that had sustained damage. The driver of the overturned vehicle had been removed prior to officers arriving.

The driver received treatment at the scene from paramedics before being transported to the hospital, police said. The medical condition of the driver is currently unknown.

The overturned vehicle had hit multiple parked cars before crashing into the residence and overturning, according to police. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.