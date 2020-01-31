Live Now
Driver hospitalized after crashing into SF gas station

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One person is hospitalized after crashing into a vapor vent at a Chevron station in San Francisco overnight.

It happened at the gas station on Junipero Serra Boulevard near 19th Avenue.

The driver was trapped in the car but has since been extricated and transported to SF General for treatment.

The driver’s condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

