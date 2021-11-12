Driver identified in crash that killed San Francisco educator Andrew Zieman

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police on Friday released more details in the crash that killed an elementary school educator.

Police said a driver, 70-year-old Susan Vennarucci, drove through the red light at the intersection of Union and Franklin Streets just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

This resulted in a multi-vehicle crash that also killed 30-year-old Andrew Zieman, who was a pedestrian.

According to investigators, impairment does not appear to be a factor. Vennarucci was arrested on the scene on charges of vehicular manslaughter and running a red light.

Zieman was a beloved educator at the nearby Sherman Elementary School. The community continues to mourn his loss, leaving a memorial on the sidewalk in the area of the crash.

The school’s principal, Helen Parker, wrote in a letter to the community:

“Andrew was a long-time staff member at our school and attended Sherman himself as an elementary student. We are struggling to understand this tragic loss of life, especially since he meant so much to so many students, families, and staff. Andrew taught from the heart. He was patient and kind, and always a positive role model. I am sure you will join me in offering our deepest condolences to his family and friends.“

Although police have made an arrest, they continue to request witness reports and tips in the open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.