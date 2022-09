SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition after she caused a multi-vehicle crash in San Jose Thursday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department said.

The crash was called in to police at 4:33 p.m. at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road. One of the involved vehicles rolled over.

Police described the victim’s injuries as life-threatening and said she will be in critical condition through the night.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.