Driver in deadly Cupertino hit-and-run identified

CUPERTINO (KRON) – The driver in the deadly hit-and-run at a Cupertino Park on Tuesday has been identified, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 50-year-old Mireya Orta struck two pedestrians with her car at Rancho San Antonio Park.

On Tuesday, Sergeant Michael Low said that deputies were able to safely detain the suspect trying to leave the park following the incident.

50-year-old Mireya Orta (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

One of the victims was pronounced dead and the other victim was treated and released on the scene.

Sheriff’s say Orta was booked into the Main Jail in San Jose on Tuesday night for murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

No other details have been released at this time.