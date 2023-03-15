PITTSBURG, Calif. (BCN) — A hit-and-run driver allegedly struck and killed a 17-year-old girl in Pittsburg on Tuesday night, police said. Police responded just before 7:15 p.m. a call about a person down in the street in the area of Stoneman Avenue and Briarcliff Drive.

Officers found the teen suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car. The vehicle left the area and wasn’t seen by the person who called 911, according to police.

Officers provided medical aid to the teen, who was transported by paramedics to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators determined the teenager was walking northbound across Stoneman Avenue from Briarcliff Drive and was headed to Golden Gate School. As she crossed into the westbound lanes on Stoneman Avenue, the vehicle hit her. The teenager was walking within the fully marked crosswalk in the intersection, providing her the right of way to cross the street, police said.

The driver allegedly left the scene, heading westbound on Stoneman Avenue. Police ask anyone with information call their tip line at (925) 252-4040.

