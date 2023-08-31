(KRON) — One person is dead after a police chase in Vallejo on Wednesday led to a crash, the Vallejo Police Department said. The person being chased fled the scene before police could arrive, and they remain at large.

At about 5:35 p.m., VPD officers came across a Toyota Avalon that matched the description of a car that was involved in multiple armed robberies, according to police. Officers approached the car in the area of Tennessee Street and Tuolumne Street, and it sped away.

The driver was ignoring traffic lights and stop signs, per VPD. Police initiated a pursuit but lost sight of the car as it was traveling eastbound on the 3300 block of Tennessee Street.

About 30 seconds later, another police unit saw the car going westbound and weaving in and out of traffic on Springs Road near Mosswood Avenue. Officers made a U-turn to follow it.

Officers then saw a large cloud of debris and dust near Springs Road and Tregaskis Avenue, police said. They arrived at the site and determined that the Avalon crashed into two other cars.

The driver of one car died at the scene, according to VPD. The driver of the Avalon got away on foot.

Officers found a loaded gun in the Avalon. A female passenger in the Avalon was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The police department is working to identify the driver of the Avalon. Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Corporal Kenneth Trimble by phone at (707) 648-4011, or by email at Kenneth.trimble@cityofvallejo.net.