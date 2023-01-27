Car flips over after collision on I-280 Friday morning in the area of South San Francisco and Daly City.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One driver is injured after a car flipped over on I-280 Friday morning near South San Francisco, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to KRON4.

The car was overturned after a three-car collision around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, according to CHP Officer Mark Andrews. The driver, who was not identified by authorities, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Photos from the incident (above) show a dark gray two-door sedan flipped over as agencies such as Caltrans responded to the scene.

Andrews said the driver did not suffer any visible injuries. No other information is available at this time.