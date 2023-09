(BCN) — A garbage truck crashed near Half Moon Bay, injuring its driver early Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the truck rolled over in the area of state Highway 92 and Pilarcitos Quarry Road, Cal Fire said on social media.

The driver was able to get out the vehicle and had minor injuries. An ambulance transported the driver to a hospital, Cal Fire said.

