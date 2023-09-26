(KRON) — A driver who was involved in a collision in San Jose earlier this month has died in the hospital, the San Jose Police Department announced Tuesday. On Sept. 8 at around 8:23 a.m. SJPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Quimby Road and S. White Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 BMW sedan driven by a woman was traveling east on Quimby when the driver made an unsafe lane change into the left turn lane of northbound S. White. The BMW hit a 2003 Acura TL sedan driven by a man.

The Acura was already in the left turn lane when it was hit. The collision caused it to hit the center median of S. White Road and ultimately, crash into a curbside tree.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. The man driving the Acura was taken to the hospital with what police believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. This marked San Jose’s 38th fatal collision and 39th traffic death of 2023, according to SJPD.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after it is confirmed and his next of kin is notified.

Police are actively investigating the incident.